Advertisement

Climber rescued after fall in Boulder Canyon

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering after reportedly falling in Happy Hour Crag in Boulder Canyon. Deputies responded to the area after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMRG) arrived on scene and learned the man was 200 yards from the road and up a steep slope. Crews say they “stabilized the patient” and moved him down the Canyon in a litter.

The 30-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. His name has not yet been released. The rescue reportedly took about two-and-a-half hours.

Agencies assisting with the rescue included: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, and American Medical Response.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV.
2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday
Russ Ware
Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/10/22.
Homeowner facing arson charges following a fire in Colorado Springs
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Daniel Egan
WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
CSPD: Man injured in reported shooting, police investigating
Littleton Police need your help locating 93-year-old William McCandliss
MISSING: 93-year-old last seen in Denver Friday
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/10/22.
Homeowner facing arson charges following a fire in Colorado Springs
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 12-year-old Phoenix Gragg has been found and is safe.
FOUND: 12-year-old boy with autism last seen south of Colorado Springs on Friday