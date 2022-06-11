Climber rescued after fall in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering after reportedly falling in Happy Hour Crag in Boulder Canyon. Deputies responded to the area after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMRG) arrived on scene and learned the man was 200 yards from the road and up a steep slope. Crews say they “stabilized the patient” and moved him down the Canyon in a litter.

The 30-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. His name has not yet been released. The rescue reportedly took about two-and-a-half hours.

Agencies assisting with the rescue included: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, and American Medical Response.

