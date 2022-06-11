100 ways Coloradans are receiving money, could save money and how money is being used

DENVER (KKTV) - The Office of Governor Jared Polis released a list they compiled of 100 different ways Coloradans are receiving money, could save money and how money is being used.

11 News spoke with the governor about the list and that one-on-one interview can be viewed at the top of this article.

“As I said at the start of the year: I will work tirelessly to make sure you can hold on to more of your hard-earned money, and we have made some great progress by passing 100 ways to save you money,” said Gov. Polis. “We are not stopping here and I have lots of additional ideas to save people even more money in the future!”

The public is welcome to view the list, there could be programs you may qualify for that you didn’t know about below.

The list comes from the Office of Governor Jared Polis:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.