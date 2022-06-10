Advertisement

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

Daniel Egan
Daniel Egan(Salida PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder.

Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder.

If anyone has information on his location they are asked to call the Chafee County Communication Center at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299. If seen, call 911.

Posted by Salida Police Department on Friday, June 10, 2022

