FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Fountain says a structure fire is under control as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews say the fire happened in the area near Old Pueblo Road and Link Road.

Fountain Fire, Ft. Carson, Security and Hanover fire were on scene.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

