Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport

Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport(Garfield County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead from a crash involving an airplane glider shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. This happened at the Rifle/Garfield County Airport.

The name of the pilot who was killed will be released by the Garfield County Coroner following the investigation and notification of the next of kin. The scene was secured and all Sheriff Personnel cleared the area by 9:00 p.m.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the NTSB.

