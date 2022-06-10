Parker the Snow dog to the rescue, All Breed Rescue and Training, with donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parker the Snow dog and Scheels of Colorado Springs partnered together to deliver KONG toys to Colorado Springs rescue called All Breed Rescue & Training. They made the donations last Friday.

All Breed Rescue & Training is a foster-based rescue, where none of their dogs live at the facility.

This last Friday I delivered some of my favorite KONG toys to All Breed Rescue & Training with the Colorado Springs... Posted by Mayor Parker the Snow Dog on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.