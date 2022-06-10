Advertisement

Parker the Snow dog to the rescue, All Breed Rescue and Training, with donations

Parker the Snow dog and Scheels of Colorado Springs partnered together to deliver KONG toys to Colorado Springs rescue called All Breed Rescue & Training.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parker the Snow dog and Scheels of Colorado Springs partnered together to deliver KONG toys to Colorado Springs rescue called All Breed Rescue & Training. They made the donations last Friday.

All Breed Rescue & Training is a foster-based rescue, where none of their dogs live at the facility.

This last Friday I delivered some of my favorite KONG toys to All Breed Rescue & Training with the Colorado Springs...

Posted by Mayor Parker the Snow Dog on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

