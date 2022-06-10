Mount Evans Highway opens for 2022 season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is open to the public for the 2022 season!

The road opened around 8 a.m. Friday. CDOT crews have been working hard throughout the month of May and into early June clearing snow from the gates at Echo Lake Lodge to the summit of Mount Evans.

The USDA Forest Service is requiring drivers to Mount Evans Recreation Area to make here. The reservations are required if you plan to park and visit one of the Mount Evans locations between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reservations are not required for people who are biking or hiking up the roadway

