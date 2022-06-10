Advertisement

Mount Evans Highway opens for 2022 season

Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is open to the public for the 2022 season!
Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is open to the public for the 2022 season!(CDOT)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is open to the public for the 2022 season!

The road opened around 8 a.m. Friday. CDOT crews have been working hard throughout the month of May and into early June clearing snow from the gates at Echo Lake Lodge to the summit of Mount Evans.

Click here for some photos of the process this year.

The USDA Forest Service is requiring drivers to Mount Evans Recreation Area to make here. The reservations are required if you plan to park and visit one of the Mount Evans locations between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reservations are not required for people who are biking or hiking up the roadway

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Ware
Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV.
2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Man wanted in shooting deaths of Miss. police officer, female

Latest News

Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport
Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport
6.10.22
Heating up!
6.10.22
Hot trend
GoBabyGo event for children with disabilities
WATCH: GoBabyGo event for children with disabilities