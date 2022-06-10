Motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle near North Nevada Avenue and East Williamette Avenue before 9 p.m. Thursday.

As officers arrived, they found a single vehicle and a motorcycle in the road. The investigation determined the motorcycle was heading north on Nevada when the SUV tried to cross Nevada from the east.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries; their current condition is unknown. CSPD says the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but officers do not believe alcohol was involved.

