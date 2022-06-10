MISSING: Police looking for 80-year-old in Commerce City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Commerce City Police Department needs your help locating 80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston. Officers say she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in Denver for an appointment.

She reportedly has red hair, brown eyes and is about 5′3″. A photo of Abbot can be found at the top of this article. Police are looking for a red 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan in connection. The car has a Colorado license plate of 284-WUM.

Commerce City Police says Abbot suffers from a cognitive impairment and could be in the Douglas County area.

If you have any information or see Abbot call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535.

