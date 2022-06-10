Advertisement

MISSING: Police looking for 80-year-old in Commerce City

80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston
80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston(Commerce City Police)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Commerce City Police Department needs your help locating 80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston. Officers say she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in Denver for an appointment.

She reportedly has red hair, brown eyes and is about 5′3″. A photo of Abbot can be found at the top of this article. Police are looking for a red 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan in connection. The car has a Colorado license plate of 284-WUM.

Commerce City Police says Abbot suffers from a cognitive impairment and could be in the Douglas County area.

If you have any information or see Abbot call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-288-1535.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Ware
Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV.
2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Man wanted in shooting deaths of Miss. police officer, female

Latest News

The City of Fountain says a structure fire is under control as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Barn fire under control in Fountain, no one injured
Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport
Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport
Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is open to the public for the 2022 season!
Mount Evans Highway opens for 2022 season
6.10.22
Heating up!