Advertisement

Justin Bieber postponing performances due to facial paralysis

Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break from performing.(Ryan Emberley/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pop star Justin Bieber announced Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber said he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

The pop star said he is doing facial exercises to help but isn’t sure how long it will take him to recover.

Earlier this week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed.

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Ware
Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV.
2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Man wanted in shooting deaths of Miss. police officer, female

Latest News

As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/10/22.
Fire damages a home and vehicles in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon
John Linnell, left, and John Flansburgh, who comprise the rock group They Might Be Giants, pose...
They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in NYC crash
HOT Weekend
Heating up!
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth