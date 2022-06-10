Advertisement

Hours-long standoff in Pueblo on Thursday for a menacing suspect

Standoff in Pueblo 6/9/22.
Standoff in Pueblo 6/9/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were trying to take a menacing suspect into custody on Thursday.

Very few details on the suspect were available last time this article was updated. Police could only say they were trying to make contact with the suspect at about 1 p.m. in the area of Abriendo Avenue and Washington Street. Police believe the suspect “barricaded” themselves inside a building in the neighborhood just west of I-25 and south of the Arkansas River.

As of 7 p.m., the standoff was still underway.

As more details become available this article will be updated, or you can watch 11 News at 10 p.m. on June 9 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Ware
Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing
Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
FOUND: Couple from Arkansas located in Colorado following statewide alert
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Human trafficking case.
5 people charged in Colorado Springs after tip a 15-year-old girl was being sex trafficked

Latest News

6/9/22.
WATCH: Gas prices continue to rise in Colorado Springs while breaking records
Dry and Warm Pattern
Drier & Warmer
A calf was recovered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife 6/9/22.
Orphaned moose recovered in Colorado after a deputy was forced to shoot a cow moose that attacked people and a dog
Dry and Warm Pattern
Dry and Warm Pattern