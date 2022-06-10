Advertisement

Deputies: Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail Thursday

File photo of El Paso County Detention Center.
File photo of El Paso County Detention Center. (KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:14 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman has died while in custody at the El Paso County jail, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman reportedly died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say she was found unresponsive in her assigned cell; lifesaving measures were taken by by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived.

The identity of the woman will not be released until the Coroner’s Office makes positive identification and the next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russ Ware
Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Colorado Springs police say all eastbound lanes are closed for a rollover crash near Austin...
Eastbound lanes reopened after crash near Austin Bluffs and Union Thursday
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Man wanted in shooting deaths of Miss. police officer, female

Latest News

Generic traffic crash graphic.
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash near downtown Colorado Springs
Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV.
2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday
Dry and Warm Pattern
Heating up!
IT HAPPENED AT THE INTERSECTION OF INTERQUEST PARKWAY AND POWERS IN NORTHEAST COLORADO SPRINGS.
WATCH - Two motorcyclists dead after crash at Powers and Interquest parkway.