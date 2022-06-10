Deputies: Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman has died while in custody at the El Paso County jail, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman reportedly died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say she was found unresponsive in her assigned cell; lifesaving measures were taken by by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived.

The identity of the woman will not be released until the Coroner’s Office makes positive identification and the next of kin is notified.

