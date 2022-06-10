Advertisement

Fire damages a home and vehicles in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were responding to a fire in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The fire was in the 2700 block of N. Chestnut, just south of W. Fillmore and west of I-25.

When 11 News arrived at the scene, the front of a home was charred and multiple vehicles appeared to be damaged. The fire appeared to be under control by about 5 p.m., but smoke was still visible.

It isn’t clear what sparked the fire, but we will be updating this article as we work to learn more.

