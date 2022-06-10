Advertisement

Britney Spears marrying fiancé Sam Asghari, source says

According to a source, Britney Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Britney Spears is apparently getting ready to walk down the aisle again.

According to a source close to the pop singer, Spears is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Spears met the personal trainer turned actor back in 2016 when he co-starred in the video for her “Slumber Party” single.

The couple has been engaged since September 2021.

