2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV. This happened near North Powers Boulevard and Highway 83 before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Northbound Highway 83 (Interquest Parkway) shut down at Powers Bl for a major crash. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 10, 2022

Colorado Springs Police say a motorcycle was heading north on Highway 83 when a blue SUV headed south tried to make a left turn onto North Powers Boulevard. The motorcycle reportedly hit the SUV, resulting in both occupants suffering from fatal injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries reported. The road was closed while crews were in the area, but looks to be back open Friday morning.

The Major Crash Team is investigating this crash.

