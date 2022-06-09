Orphaned moose recovered in Colorado after a deputy was forced to shoot a cow moose that attacked people and a dog

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife took in an orphaned moose calf following an attack on Wednesday.

The wildlife agency is reporting an adult cow moose charged two people and a dog in Boulder County near Nederland on Wednesday. One of the people involved was seriously injured along with the dog. A deputy responding to the scene on Wednesday tried to haze the adult cow off by firing bean bags at it multiple times. However, the moose continued to act aggressive and the deputy had to shoot and kill the animal.

Wildlife officers retrieved the orphaned calf, that they believe belongs to the adult that was killed, on Thursday. Officials believe the female calf is less than three days old.

“While our wildlife health staff cannot take every orphaned animal, it was determined when evaluating the circumstances of this situation that our wildlife health staff would take in this animal to use her growth and development for CPW’s educational purposes,” part of a news release reads.

