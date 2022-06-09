Advertisement

Movies on the Riverwalk returns Saturday

Photo courtesy: The City of Pueblo
Photo courtesy: The City of Pueblo (KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Movies on the Riverwalk is back starting this Saturday, June 11. The event is free to the public and open to all ages.

The three planned movies for this summer include Frozen II, June 11, Boss Baby 2, July 9, and Sing, August 13.

Movies will be shown on a large screen located at the AMR Confluence Plaza on the Pueblo Riverwalk, near Alan Hamel and Main St. Movies begins at dusk, sometime between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the HARP administrative office at (719) 595-0242

