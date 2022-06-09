Movies on the Riverwalk returns Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Movies on the Riverwalk is back starting this Saturday, June 11. The event is free to the public and open to all ages.

The three planned movies for this summer include Frozen II, June 11, Boss Baby 2, July 9, and Sing, August 13.

Movies will be shown on a large screen located at the AMR Confluence Plaza on the Pueblo Riverwalk, near Alan Hamel and Main St. Movies begins at dusk, sometime between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the HARP administrative office at (719) 595-0242

