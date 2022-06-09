Man facing charges for allegedly menacing his partner with a knife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have a man in custody following an alleged stabbing near South Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. This happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Urgent Care in the area to talk with the victim of an alleged stabbing. The man reportedly told police he was in an argument with his partner when “this individual grabbed a knife”. The man goes on to tell police this caused him to hide in a room and the partner allegedly stabbed the door of the room, injuring him.

The suspect was contacted by police and provided information saying the injured man was the one who stabbed the door and hurt himself in the process. DVASA Detective Lofgren drafted a search warrant, and officers entered the residence.

Detectives say evidence gathered at the scene shows the injured man was the actual suspect in the case who had menaced his partner with a knife.

The suspect was identified as Luis Gonzales. He was taken into custody without incident.

