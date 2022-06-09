Advertisement

Man charged after a body was found in Pueblo County, the suspect is tied to multiple murder cases

Nicholas Tumblin
Nicholas Tumblin(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after authorities found the body of a missing man in eastern Pueblo County in August of 2021.

A missing persons report for Raymond Ray was filed on July 28, 2021 in Pueblo. Ray’s body was found on the east side of Pueblo County near 62nd Lane. A joint homicide investigation surrounding Ray’s death was started by the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nicholas Wayne Tumblin. Tumblin is charged with murder and 2nd-degree kidnapping. As of Wednesday evening, he was being held without bond.

Tumblin is also facing charges tied to the murder of Eric Trujillo.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water at Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River
A Buc-ee's location.
First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday
Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near...
1 person sent to the hospital following crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle

Latest News

The new state law ties into affordable care act rule
New Colorado law doesn't allow hospitals to debt collect if prices were not online
Storms Thursday
Spotty Storms Thursday
The Grand Old Lady documentary.
Illuminate City Aud
WATCH: Colorado whiskey company launches scavenger hunt for gold tin cup, winner gets $10,000
WATCH: Colorado whiskey company launches scavenger hunt for gold tin cup, winner gets $10,000