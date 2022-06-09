Man charged after a body was found in Pueblo County, the suspect is tied to multiple murder cases

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after authorities found the body of a missing man in eastern Pueblo County in August of 2021.

A missing persons report for Raymond Ray was filed on July 28, 2021 in Pueblo. Ray’s body was found on the east side of Pueblo County near 62nd Lane. A joint homicide investigation surrounding Ray’s death was started by the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nicholas Wayne Tumblin. Tumblin is charged with murder and 2nd-degree kidnapping. As of Wednesday evening, he was being held without bond.

Tumblin is also facing charges tied to the murder of Eric Trujillo.

