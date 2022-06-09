Non-profit organization donates bullet, stab proof vest to Fountain K-9 officers

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Department K-9 officers Moody and Goose, are being gifted with bullet and stab protective vests. Thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc. the dogs were able to get the vest.

Moody’s vest is sponsored by Mindy King of Heart’felt Travels in Fountain, CO and it will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22″.

K9 Goose’s vest is sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs, CO and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

Each vest reportedly has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Both vests are expected be here in the next eight to ten weeks.

Click here to learn more about Vested Interest in K-9′s.

