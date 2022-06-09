Advertisement

Non-profit organization donates bullet, stab proof vest to Fountain K-9 officers

Fountain Police Department K-9 officers Moody and Goose, are being gifted with bullet and stab...
Fountain Police Department K-9 officers Moody and Goose, are being gifted with bullet and stab protective vests.(Fountain Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:11 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Department K-9 officers Moody and Goose, are being gifted with bullet and stab protective vests. Thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9′s, Inc. the dogs were able to get the vest.

Moody’s vest is sponsored by Mindy King of Heart’felt Travels in Fountain, CO and it will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22″.

K9 Goose’s vest is sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs, CO and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

Each vest reportedly has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Both vests are expected be here in the next eight to ten weeks.

Click here to learn more about Vested Interest in K-9′s.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Human trafficking case.
5 people charged in Colorado Springs after tip a 15-year-old girl was being sex trafficked
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
2 people and a dog charged by a moose in Colorado, deputy had to put the aggressive animal down
Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a reported collapse, confined space rescue’.
Crews on scene of a construction worker who reportedly fell into a trench in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Air Force Cadets prepare for Space Force
WATCH: Air Force Cadets prepare for Space Force
(File)
City of Denver waiving 30-day permit process, expands bar service during Avalanche watch parties
6.9.22
Spotty Storms Thursday
Police lights
Man facing charges for allegedly menacing his partner with a knife