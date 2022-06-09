Eastbound lanes closed for crash near Austin Bluffs and Union Thursday
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say all eastbound lanes are closed for a rollover crash near Austin Bluffs Parkway and north Union Boulevard.
Colorado Springs Fire is currently on scene and is working to get the trapped parties out of the vehicle; Their current conditions are unknown at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area.
