Eastbound lanes closed for crash near Austin Bluffs and Union Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say all eastbound lanes are closed for a rollover crash near Austin Bluffs Parkway and north Union Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Fire is currently on scene and is working to get the trapped parties out of the vehicle; Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area.

CSFD is on scene of a working vehicle extrication. Please avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and N Union. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.