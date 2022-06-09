Crash closes part of Powers in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Thursday just before Rush Hour.

At about 4 p.m. police had some lanes on Powers Boulevard blocked at Astrozon Boulevard on the southeast side of the city.

As of 4:10 p.m., first responders were in the area and traffic was impacted.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of an incident causing traffic delays. Click here for a live traffic map.

