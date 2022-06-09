Colorado State University’s President resigns

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State University’s President Joyce McConnell and the university have decided to part ways, that’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver. This is reportedly effective starting June 30.

McConnell was hired by the University in 2019. Click here to read more information on her previous experience.

CBS Denver says the two agreed to mutually part ways. A reason for her departure is unknown.

