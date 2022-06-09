Advertisement

City of Denver waiving 30-day permit process, expands bar service during Avalanche watch parties

(File)
(File)(WVIR)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Denver is allowing a temporary waiver for their 30-day rule for a “temporary modification of premises” application. This modification means Denver will allow bars and restaurants to expand where they can legally serve alcohol and drinks.

This includes for Avalanche watch parties at bars and restaurants, which comes just days after they won the Western Conference Series.

This was put into place on Wednesday.

Local bars and restaurants will have to submit an application for this modification to be put into place. You can do so by clicking here.

