CDOT: New bicycle safety signs going up on state roadways

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and Bicycle Colorado are teaming up to to put new bicycle safety signs on state roads.

These signs will reportedly remind drivers of Colorado’s “Three-Foot” law, which requires drivers to give bicyclists at least three feet of space between the widest part of their vehicle and the widest part of the bicyclist. Drivers are allowed to cross a double yellow line when it does not put oncoming traffic at risk.

“These new highway signs are designed to remind drivers that they are legally required to maintain a safe space when passing people biking on a shared roadway,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Studies indicate that regulatory signs for the three-foot law are much more effective at enhancing safety. They also help make it clear that drivers bear the responsibility for safely passing a bicyclist.”

“We thank CDOT for making the change to the new State Law 3-Feet to Pass signage,” said Bicycle Colorado Director of Government Relations Piep van Heuven. “Words matter, and these signs leave no doubt about what is expected of drivers when passing bicyclists on any roadway - 3 feet of space, and no less. It’s exciting to see CDOT leading on best practices in bicycle safety signage.”

Currently thirty-five states have statutes in place requiring at least a three-foot clearance between driver and bicyclist.

According to CDOT, theses signs will be going up over the next few years during repaving or road reconstruction projects. “Upcoming and ongoing installation locations include State Highways 14, 34, 36, 7, 257 and 550, with additional installations to follow around the state,” says CDOT.

Read the full statute here. Click here for guidance on bike safety from Bike Colorado.

