Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Uber driver got a surprise of a lifetime when she recently picked up a couple in Alabama.

WBRC reports that Katie Watson and her husband were waiting for an Uber ride when it was canceled, but they were sent to another driver: Vicky Wallace.

“It’s miraculous how God works in mysterious ways,” Watson said.

Watson didn’t know it right away but quickly learned Wallace was a big Garth Brooks fan as they started talking about the upcoming concert.

“He [Brooks] is so sweet; he always puts God first; he’s awesome,” Wallace said.

The couple then offered Wallace an extra ticket to the Brooks concert, and the Uber driver said she couldn’t believe it while also thinking suddenly about what to wear.

“At first, I was like I look terrible with T-shirt and sweatpants on,” Wallace said. “But this is Garth Brooks; I am going; things like this don’t happen.”

Wallace and the group sang along at the concert to “Sweet Home Alabama,” and it was a concert she won’t forget.

“I’m a country girl at heart,” Wallace said. “It was just the best part of the show.”

And because of the Brooks concert, Wallace and Watson said they have a story to share that will last a lifetime.

“I’m sure; I’m sure forever,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.