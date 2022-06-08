Advertisement

Several agencies responding to ‘incident involving a moose’ in Boulder County

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several law enforcement agencies, including Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Boulder County Sheriff and Nederland Police are responding to “an incident involving a moose” near Nederland. That’s the area near Barker Meadow Reservoir in the foothills of southwest Boulder County.

This is still an active investigation and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

