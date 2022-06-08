Advertisement

Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.

The crash was reported about midday Wednesday in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training in Imperial County.

Englehart says information was still being gathered and he could not say how many were on board or whether there were any fatalities.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water at Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River
A Buc-ee's location.
First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday
Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near...
1 person sent to the hospital following crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl