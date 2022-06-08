Man suspected of attempted homicide and robbery spree throughout Colorado Springs and Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have a man in custody who was responsible for three different robberies and an attempted homicide.

The first robbery occurred at about 9:30 in the morning on May 22 in the 2300 block of N. Wahsatch Ave. in Colorado Springs. A man was robbed by two suspects with guns in front of an ATM. Later that day, a second robbery happened in the 9000 block of Prominent Pt. Another victim was robbed close to an ATM. In the second robbery, the victim was shot and the suspect fled the area. The victim survived and was last listed in “stable” condition.

A third robbery occurred in Monument,also on May 22. Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in all three robberies.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was obtained for 20-year-old Jalen Paxson of Kansas. Paxson was charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and assault in the 1st degree. Paxson was in the Finney County Jail in Kansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not publicly identify the other suspect. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-444-7000.

