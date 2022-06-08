Advertisement

Man steals woman’s car, tries to sell it back to her, police say

Robert Mitchell was arrested by Memphis police after they say he stole a woman's car and...
Robert Mitchell was arrested by Memphis police after they say he stole a woman's car and attempted to sell it back to her.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee arrested a man they say stole a woman’s car and tried to sell it back to her.

The woman reported her 2012 Infiniti stolen on May 23 from The Indigo Hotel in Memphis.

She said she was contacted by a man related to a friend she knew through social media, WMC reports.

The man told her she could have her car returned for $3,000.

She asked for proof that he had her car and set up a time and place to buy it back.

She then informed police, who showed up to the meeting and took the man into custody.

Robert Mitchell was arrested and charged with auto theft and extortion.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water at Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River
A Buc-ee's location.
First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday
Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near...
1 person sent to the hospital following crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
2 people and a dog charged by a moose in Colorado, deputy had to put the aggressive animal down
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a reported collapse, confined space rescue’.
Crews on scene of a construction worker who reportedly fell into a trench in Colorado Springs
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers