Man barricades himself in bathroom following ‘domestic disturbance’, now in police custody

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in police custody following a physical domestic disturbance that happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the area near South Academy Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard.

CSPD met the woman who was a victim while the man reportedly barricaded himself in a bathroom and probable cause was developed to arrest the suspect. Officers say he refused to come out of the bathroom as orders were given. CSPD K-9 officers arrived on scene and gave two K-9 warnings.

The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident. No one was injured in the incident.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

