Man barricades himself in bathroom following ‘domestic disturbance’, now in police custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in police custody following a physical domestic disturbance that happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the area near South Academy Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard.

CSPD met the woman who was a victim while the man reportedly barricaded himself in a bathroom and probable cause was developed to arrest the suspect. Officers say he refused to come out of the bathroom as orders were given. CSPD K-9 officers arrived on scene and gave two K-9 warnings.

The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident. No one was injured in the incident.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

