Advertisement

‘Live PD’ is returning to TV under new title, report says

The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On...
The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On Patrol: Live,” according to reports.(MattGush via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A once-popular reality TV show is being revived.

Variety reports producers of “Live PD” are bringing back the show’s live format under a new working title called “On Patrol: Live” that will air on Reelz.

According to the report, the show is scheduled to air live on Friday and Saturday nights starting later this summer.

The “On Patrol: Live” announcement comes two years after A&E reportedly halted production in the wake of protests against police brutality and concerns over coverage of police activity following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Big Fish Entertainment is said to again be behind the show’s new production along with Half Moon Pictures, which is devoted to crime and investigative series.

According to the report, Dan Abrams will also be back as host.

Previously, “Live PD” was a juggernaut for A&E, dominating cable ratings and spawning multiple spinoffs.

According to Variety, Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said he believed the new show would serve as “the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming.”

Police departments and sheriff’s offices featured on “On Patrol: Live” are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water at Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River
A Buc-ee's location.
First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday
Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near...
1 person sent to the hospital following crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle

Latest News

FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz wins Pa. Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert
Storms Thursday
Spotty Storms Thursday
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl