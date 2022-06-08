Advertisement

Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led to big improvements.((MGN))
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kohl’s is negotiating with a potential new owner.

The department store has announced it was in a three-week negotiation period with Franchise Group – a holding company that manages several retail chains.

Franchise Group has proposed to buy Kohl’s for $60 a share – putting Kohl’s value at around $8 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The retailer has more than 1,100 stores with around $19 billion in annual sales.

As the largest department store chain in the United States, Kohl’s has faced tough competition over the years from Amazon and big-box chains like Walmart and Target.

The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led to big improvements.

Other department stores, including Sears, JC Penny, Neiman Marcus and Barney’s, have filed for bankruptcy in recent years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water at Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River
A Buc-ee's location.
First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday
Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near...
1 person sent to the hospital following crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle

Latest News

An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 1-week-old child in their care was...
Parents charged with neglect leading to death after 1-week-old found not breathing, police say
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Man suspected of attempted homicide and robbery spree throughout Colorado Springs and Monument
FILE - A trash can overflows as people sit outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial by...
Interior Dept. to phase out plastic water bottles at national parks
Human trafficking case.
5 people charged in Colorado Springs after tip a 15-year-old girl was being sex trafficked