Illuminate City Aud

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (RELEASE) - The Community Cultural Collective to present The Grand Old Lady Documentary Film Premiere, taking place at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium on June 29, 2022. Directed by award winning filmmaker Julie Speer Jackson, the film takes a look into the history of the 100-year old City Auditorium and explores the Community Cultural Collective’s vision of the future of the building.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/hWYYQvZPvHs

Tickets for the Director’s Cut screening available for a minimum suggested donation of $30 or more, and include lunch and entrance to the evening red-carpet premiere. Tickets can be reserved here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/directors-cut-grand-old-lady-documentary-screening-tickets-354612033137

Tickets for the evening red-carpet premiere available for a minimum suggested donation of $10 or more and can be reserved here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-old-lady-documentary-premiere-tickets-354684560067

The Grand Old Lady Documentary Film Premiere will take place at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium: 221 E Kiowa, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 on June 29, 2022. Doors open at 12 PM for the director’s cut screening. Doors open at 7 PM for the red-carpet premiere.

City Aud Sounds: Colorado Springs, CO - The Community Cultural Collective to launch City Aud Sounds, taking place at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium on June 25, 2022. City Aud Sounds will feature music from Colorado based artists: Hailey Harkin, Trent Hughes, Cami Maree, Harry Mo and the Cru and Kid Astronaut. The festival will also feature local vendors and giveaways from participating local businesses. All ages welcome at City Aud Sounds.

Tickets available for a minimum suggested donation of $10 or more, and can be reserved here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-aud-sounds-music-festival-series-june-tickets-354619334977

Tickets will also be available at the door.

City Aud Sounds will take place at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium: 221 E Kiowa, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 on June 25, 2022. Doors open at 2 PM, the festival ends at 10 PM.

“On the forefront of the City Auditorium’s 100th anniversary, in the same way the citizens of 1923 came together, we invite our entire community to come alongside the vision for repurposing this building...a vision to reignite this building to its original mission, a place for the use by its citizens and the glory of the city in a fresh, vital, and relevant way,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. Mayor Suthers walks down memory lane and reflects on the history and the future of the Colorado Springs City Auditorium in a tribute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wz91iEUJCzQ

Cultural Collective Vision: The City of Colorado Springs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cultural Collective non-profit to determine the viability of its proposal for pro-active operation and professional management of the City Auditorium. The vision of the Cultural Collective is to renovate, restore and revitalize the City Auditorium in support of a cultural city center affording access to all residents and that will assure preserving the history and public use of the auditorium for the next 100 years. The proposal will provide much-needed maintenance, safety improvements, ADA compliance, interior finish, and acoustical upgrades, as well as mechanical, plumbing, electrical and structural system renovations. The MOU does not include transfer of ownership of the City Auditorium property. A transfer of ownership would follow a successful due diligence period as part of a final award agreement and must comply with the City of Colorado Springs Procedure Manual for the Acquisition and Disposition of Real Property Interests.

Learn more: https://communityculturalcollective.org/

Parking Information:

● Lot at south side of the City Auditorium

● On-street open parking and on-street meters

● Nearest City Parking Garages:

o 127 E. Kiowa St. & Nevada Ave.

o 130 S. Nevada Ave. & Colorado Ave.

