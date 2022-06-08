Denver Broncos enter into purchase agreement with Walmart heir

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.

They made the announcement Tuesday night.

Joe Ellis the Broncos President and CEO says that “While this purchase and sale agreement is pending approval from the NFL’s finance committee and league ownership, today marks a significant step on the path to an exciting new chapter in Broncos history.”

In a statement Rob Walton, on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, says Having lived and worked in Colorado, we’ve always admired the Broncos. Our enthusiasm has only grown as we’ve learned more about the team, staff, and Broncos Country over the last few months.”

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.



Statements: pic.twitter.com/tMcfuAifeS — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.