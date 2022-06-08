CSPD: Sexually Violent Predator moves into area near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police says Joseph Scott Gould, a “Sexually Violent Predator”, has moved into a new area in Colorado Springs. Gould now lives near East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive.

CSPD says Gould has a criminal history that shows he was convicted of “Sexual Assault on a Child in El Paso County Colorado in 2011. He was also convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child in Franklin County Nebraska in 2005.”

A photo of Gould can be found at the top of this article. He is described as a 40-year-old man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665 or Detective Nancy Gifford at 719-444-7672.

