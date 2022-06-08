Crews on scene of a construction worker who reportedly fell into a ditch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a reported collapse, confined space rescue’. This is happening near Kissing Camels Drive and Camels Ridge Lane.
CSFD tells 11 News a construction worker fell into a ditch that is about 12 feet deep. That person’s current condition is unknown.
Multiple fire crews are responding to the area and are currently assessing the situation.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
