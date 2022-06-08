Crews on scene of a construction worker who reportedly fell into a ditch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a reported collapse, confined space rescue’. This is happening near Kissing Camels Drive and Camels Ridge Lane.

CSFD tells 11 News a construction worker fell into a ditch that is about 12 feet deep. That person’s current condition is unknown.

Multiple fire crews are responding to the area and are currently assessing the situation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD on scene of collapse/confined space rescue at 5206 KISSING CAMELS DR. Crews are now assessing the situation. Updates to follow. Please avoid the area multiple fire apparatus responding into the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 8, 2022

