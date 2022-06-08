Body recovered near Florence as CPW warns we have seen ‘double digit’ drownings already in 2022

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - “A record pace is not something we want to be on,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Tweeted Tuesday evening. “Please stay safe out on the water.”

The message came soon after the state agency reported another likely drowning near Florence. CPW is reporting a search started on Monday for a man who went missing on a raft. The body of the man was recovered on Tuesday.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, the body of a man was recovered from Lake Pueblo after he reportedly tried to help his daughter before disappearing under the water.

On Monday, the body of a teen was recovered from Lake Pueblo and another body was recovered from the Arkansas River.

“Colorado experienced its worst year on the water in 2020 when 34 people drowned,” the Tweet from CPW adds. “That year, there were only eight drownings by June 7. We have seen double digit drownings already this year.”

