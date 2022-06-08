Advertisement

5 people charged in Colorado Springs after tip a 15-year-old girl was being sex trafficked

Human trafficking case.
Human trafficking case.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Five people were charged in Colorado Springs after police received a tip that a 15-year-old girl was being sex trafficked.

CSPD released some details on the case with the public on Wednesday. In an online crime blotter, police say the Metro Vice Unit received the tip in February and conducted multiple investigations to provide enough evidence to believe a teen girl was being trafficked.

The following people were charged and taken into custody on June 2:

-Joshua Carrasco (30) – Sexual Assault (Class 1 Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (Class 5 Felony)

-Amanda Cortez (45) – Unlawful Distribution to a Minor (Class 1 Drug Felony) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Class 4 Felony)

-Adam Quintana (19) -- Assault in the First Degree (Class 3 Felony)

-Krishawna Coles (32) -- Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude of a Minor (Class 2 Felony), Sexual Assault on a child (Class 4 Felony), multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 3 Felony)

-Levi Chester (43) -- Attempted Patronizing a Prostituted Child (Class 4 Felony), Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 5 Felony), Soliciting for Prostitution.

If you suspect human trafficking, you can call 866-455-5075 24/7 to provide tips.

11 News is working to learn more about this case and the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water at Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River
A Buc-ee's location.
First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday
Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near...
1 person sent to the hospital following crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Man suspected of attempted homicide and robbery spree throughout Colorado Springs and Monument
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
2 people and a dog charged by a moose in Colorado, deputy had to put the aggressive animal down
Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a reported collapse, confined space rescue’.
Crews on scene of a construction worker who reportedly fell into a trench in Colorado Springs
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers