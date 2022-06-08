5 people charged in Colorado Springs after tip a 15-year-old girl was being sex trafficked

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Five people were charged in Colorado Springs after police received a tip that a 15-year-old girl was being sex trafficked.

CSPD released some details on the case with the public on Wednesday. In an online crime blotter, police say the Metro Vice Unit received the tip in February and conducted multiple investigations to provide enough evidence to believe a teen girl was being trafficked.

The following people were charged and taken into custody on June 2:

-Joshua Carrasco (30) – Sexual Assault (Class 1 Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (Class 5 Felony)

-Amanda Cortez (45) – Unlawful Distribution to a Minor (Class 1 Drug Felony) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Class 4 Felony)

-Adam Quintana (19) -- Assault in the First Degree (Class 3 Felony)

-Krishawna Coles (32) -- Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude of a Minor (Class 2 Felony), Sexual Assault on a child (Class 4 Felony), multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 3 Felony)

-Levi Chester (43) -- Attempted Patronizing a Prostituted Child (Class 4 Felony), Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 5 Felony), Soliciting for Prostitution.

If you suspect human trafficking, you can call 866-455-5075 24/7 to provide tips.

11 News is working to learn more about this case and the suspects.

