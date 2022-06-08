Advertisement

A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A second body was recovered from Lake Pueblo in less than 24 hours.

Few details were available last time this article was updated. Colorado Parks and Wildlife would only confirm that a body was recovered at about 6 p.m. after they received a call at 4:38 p.m. for a missing swimmer.

“Witnesses tell CPW Rangers that a man in an inflatable, swimming about 300′ offshore, jumped off fearing his daughter was in distress,” part of a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife reads. “He disappeared in the water. The incident is under investigation.”

On Monday, the body of a teen was recovered from the same lake. Click here for more on that story.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water at Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River
Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
Semi crash closes southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs.
Southbound I-25 back open south of Colorado Springs following a major crash
Shooting Investigation
Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning
The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law

Latest News

Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water at Lake Pueblo and the Arkansas River
Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado, statewide alert issued on Tuesday
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip