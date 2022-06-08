A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A second body was recovered from Lake Pueblo in less than 24 hours.
Few details were available last time this article was updated. Colorado Parks and Wildlife would only confirm that a body was recovered at about 6 p.m. after they received a call at 4:38 p.m. for a missing swimmer.
“Witnesses tell CPW Rangers that a man in an inflatable, swimming about 300′ offshore, jumped off fearing his daughter was in distress,” part of a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife reads. “He disappeared in the water. The incident is under investigation.”
On Monday, the body of a teen was recovered from the same lake. Click here for more on that story.
