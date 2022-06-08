A 2nd body recovered from Lake Pueblo in just 24 hours, witnesses say a dad was trying to help his daughter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A second body was recovered from Lake Pueblo in less than 24 hours.

Few details were available last time this article was updated. Colorado Parks and Wildlife would only confirm that a body was recovered at about 6 p.m. after they received a call at 4:38 p.m. for a missing swimmer.

“Witnesses tell CPW Rangers that a man in an inflatable, swimming about 300′ offshore, jumped off fearing his daughter was in distress,” part of a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife reads. “He disappeared in the water. The incident is under investigation.”

On Monday, the body of a teen was recovered from the same lake. Click here for more on that story.

A call for a missing swmer came in @LakePuebloSP at 4:38 p.m. @COParksWildlife Rangers launched search and rescue efforts. A body was found at 6:01 in 25 feet of water. The remains were turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner at 6:31 to identify and determine cause of death. — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 8, 2022

