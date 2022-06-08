Advertisement

2 men die after falling into drainage collection system

Newscast Recording
By Brady Williams, Monica Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – Two men died after falling into a drainage collection system at a power plant in Kentucky Tuesday evening.

According to Donna Stinnett with the City of Henderson, crews were on the scene for hours trying to remove the men from the large hole.

Officials said toxic fumes and cramped conditions made the recovery efforts difficult.

WFIE reports crews from several agencies responded with hazmat specialists and rope rescue personnel on standby to get the men free.

Big Rivers Electric Corporation said in a press release that one of the people involved was believed to be an employee while the other was a contract worker.

“Today represents a devastating loss of life for the Big Rivers family, and our hearts and prayers are with the families of both victims tonight,” Big Rivers president and CEO Bob Berry said. “Big Rivers will be working with the proper regulatory authorities, our employees, local responders, and safety officials as the investigation continues.”

It is unclear how they fell into the hole.

