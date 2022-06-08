Advertisement

10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with a gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested more than a week after authorities say she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken into custody Tuesday and placed with a Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities say the girl’s mother was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Officers say the mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with the gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

