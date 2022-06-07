Advertisement

X Foundation hopes to spread awareness after their son died from Fentanyl

An El Paso County family is working to spread awareness when it comes to Fentanyl deaths to honor their son who died from the drug.
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
That’s why George Gerchow says he started the “X Foundation”. He hopes to make sure no other family feels their pain and get parents to talk to their kids. They also support athletic and music programs throughout Colorado Springs as a creative outlet.

