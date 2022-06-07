X Foundation hopes to spread awareness after their son died from Fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County family is working to spread awareness when it comes to Fentanyl deaths to honor their son who died from the drug.

The family of 17-year-old Xavier Gerchow says their son did not know he was taking the deadly drug, his family friend reportedly gave what he though was Percocet after feeling pain during basketball practice. A pill the family says they found out later was 99% Fentanyl and 1% cocaine.

That’s why George Gerchow says he started the “X Foundation”. He hopes to make sure no other family feels their pain and get parents to talk to their kids. They also support athletic and music programs throughout Colorado Springs as a creative outlet.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.