Woman admits to planning to kill father during burglary, affidavit reads

Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.
Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)
By Shyra Sherfield and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee have released an affidavit that revealed one of the four suspects charged in a recent deadly burglary was the daughter of one of the victims.

WMC reports 71-year-old Virginia Newby and a man were stabbed multiple times on May 27 during a burglary in a gated community in East Shelby County.

Last week, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported four suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23, are facing charges that include first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23, are facing charges stemming from a deadly burglary.(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the affidavit, Wright admitted to planning the robbery and the murder of her father.

Wright’s father was the man stabbed in the burglary, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while Newby died at the scene.

Wright is currently in jail without bond, according to authorities.

