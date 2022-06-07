‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked

NEW YORK (AP) - The trial of a Colorado businessman on charges that he ripped off thousands of donors who contributed to a campaign to build a wall along the southern United States border has ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked.

The mistrial in the prosecution of Timothy Shea was granted Tuesday by a federal judge in New York after the jury reported it could not reach a verdict on three counts. After two previous notes indicating a deadlock, the judge urged them to try again. Shea was left to stand trial alone after Steve Bannon was pardoned.

Bannon was an adviser to Donald Trump, who was president at the time. Two other defendants pleaded guilty.

