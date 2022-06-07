Advertisement

WATCH: President Biden signs legislation to improve healthcare for veterans

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Washington D.C. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, President Biden signed nine bills that improve veterans’ care.

WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough also attended the bill signing event. Among the legislation are initiatives to improve access to cancer screening and treatments, as well as delivering benefits to veterans impacted by toxic exposure.

