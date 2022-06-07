U.S. Air Force Academy debuts new logo
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Air Force Academy released videos for their new logo on Tuesday. Officials say this will “show off the spirit across #youracademy”.
The new Falcon logo incorporates their heritage and what they are building towards in the future.
Officials say the previous Academy “AF” will continue to be the official logo and the bolt on the athletic uniforms, but this new logo will be seen as a new mark on spirit wear.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.