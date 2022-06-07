U.S. Air Force Academy debuts new logo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Air Force Academy released videos for their new logo on Tuesday. Officials say this will “show off the spirit across #youracademy”.

The new Falcon logo incorporates their heritage and what they are building towards in the future.

Officials say the previous Academy “AF” will continue to be the official logo and the bolt on the athletic uniforms, but this new logo will be seen as a new mark on spirit wear.

How do you like our new Falcon logo?

It incorporates our great heritage (can you spot the AF wings and the Chapel spires?) while building toward a future defined by new challenges and undiscovered domains (can you find Polaris?). #FalconForce pic.twitter.com/S6O1VQXDoY — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) June 7, 2022

