Advertisement

U.S. Air Force Academy debuts new logo

U.S. Air Force Academy debuts new logo
U.S. Air Force Academy debuts new logo(U.S. Air Force Academy)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Air Force Academy released videos for their new logo on Tuesday. Officials say this will “show off the spirit across #youracademy”.

The new Falcon logo incorporates their heritage and what they are building towards in the future.

Officials say the previous Academy “AF” will continue to be the official logo and the bolt on the athletic uniforms, but this new logo will be seen as a new mark on spirit wear.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning
Semi crash closes southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs.
Southbound I-25 back open south of Colorado Springs following a major crash
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water
The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law
Robert and Mary Jane Bowman.
MISSING: Couple from Arkansas recently in Colorado

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz skates on the ice (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Avalanche sweep Oilers, advance to Stanley Cup Final
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Charges dismissed against Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy
The Colorado Rockies have a brand new uniform designed with Nike to “capture and celebrate the...
Colorado Rockies unveil new uniform to honor Centennial State
Air Force football defeats Lafayette in their season opener, 35-14 Saturday at Falcon Stadium
3 Air Force football games selected for national television by CBS including CU, Army and Navy games