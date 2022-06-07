Advertisement

Gas prices reach all-time high in Colorado

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in Colorado is $4.63. This is $0.24 less than the national average. In El Paso County, the average price is $4.57. In Pueblo County, it is $4.65.
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are reaching an all-time high in Colorado.

According to AAA, Colorado is reporting its highest average price for gas, ever. Unleaded gas is currently at $4.63. The national average is $4.87 which is $0.24 less. AAA tells 11 News the jump in gas prices comes from the war in Ukraine and production not meeting its targets internationally and domestically.

AAA tells 11 News, gas prices in El Paso County is $4.57. Pueblo County is showing $4.65. Regional Director Skyler McKinley tells 11 News this price jump is normal as the time frame between Memorial Day and Labor Day generally tends to increase in gas prices. McKinley tells 11 News it likely won’t stop there.

“Five dollars is certainly a possibility,” said McKinley. “It’s no means a guaranteed but is certainly on the spectrum of what’s possible. Colorado would be shocked to know the gas prices ever would go north of $4.50. We are now well north of that so it’s not a worse idea to plan for five dollars.”

AAA is providing tips to drivers to save money. It first starts by being strategic on how to get around. If you are able to combine errands into one trip or even carpool with another person, you can start to see savings.

Another way to save is by getting rid of things in your car you don’t need like skis and golf gear. AAA tells 11 News this will increase your mileage to some extent. Lastly, you can join a rewards program. If you use it consistently, you will start to notice discounts at the pump.

“That really means you to be consistent with your behavior and fill up consistently at a familiar place,” said McKinley. “This means never letting your gas run below about a quarter of a tank.

AAA tells 11 News gas prices are not expected to go down until after Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law
Shooting Investigation
Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting call at Memorial Park, one injured
Semi crash closes southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs.
Southbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs for a crash
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment
Pueblo Health Department: First positive human case of tularemia in Pueblo County

Latest News

Dennis Johnson
Man reported missing out of Fountain was found and is safe
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Living with wildlife: what to do if you come across a wild animal
Wild animals are pretty common in Colorado Springs, especially in the warmer months. The threat...
KKTV LIVING WITH WILDLIFE
Search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo 6/6/22.
Search for a missing swimmer underway at Lake Pueblo on Monday