Gas prices reach all-time high in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are reaching an all-time high in Colorado.

According to AAA, Colorado is reporting its highest average price for gas, ever. Unleaded gas is currently at $4.63. The national average is $4.87 which is $0.24 less. AAA tells 11 News the jump in gas prices comes from the war in Ukraine and production not meeting its targets internationally and domestically.

AAA tells 11 News, gas prices in El Paso County is $4.57. Pueblo County is showing $4.65. Regional Director Skyler McKinley tells 11 News this price jump is normal as the time frame between Memorial Day and Labor Day generally tends to increase in gas prices. McKinley tells 11 News it likely won’t stop there.

“Five dollars is certainly a possibility,” said McKinley. “It’s no means a guaranteed but is certainly on the spectrum of what’s possible. Colorado would be shocked to know the gas prices ever would go north of $4.50. We are now well north of that so it’s not a worse idea to plan for five dollars.”

AAA is providing tips to drivers to save money. It first starts by being strategic on how to get around. If you are able to combine errands into one trip or even carpool with another person, you can start to see savings.

Another way to save is by getting rid of things in your car you don’t need like skis and golf gear. AAA tells 11 News this will increase your mileage to some extent. Lastly, you can join a rewards program. If you use it consistently, you will start to notice discounts at the pump.

“That really means you to be consistent with your behavior and fill up consistently at a familiar place,” said McKinley. “This means never letting your gas run below about a quarter of a tank.

AAA tells 11 News gas prices are not expected to go down until after Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.