First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado.

This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.

“We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee’s will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers, and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they’ll ever find on a road trip.”

Local leaders will be present during the groundbreaking, including Mayor Gary Lebsack and Johnstown Town Council members Troy Mellon, Damien Berg, Jesse Molinar, Chad Young, Dianne Morris, and Vanessa Dominguez.

