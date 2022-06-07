Advertisement

1 person sent to the hospital following crash involving a fire truck and motorcycle

Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near East Uintah Street and North Institute Street.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck. This happened near East Uintah Street and North Institute Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Colorado Springs police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital; Their current condition is unknown. Officers are putting up barricades and the Major Crash Team is responding to the crash.

Drivers should expect delays and closures in the area for the “next couple of hours while the investigation is completed”.

